A planned $8 million community center on Mansfield's north side will be the home for the North End Community Improvement Collaborative and its various programs.

It may also include some of the following:

The first floor of the center may include a community room and kitchen, art gallery, gymnasium, theater and vocational classroom.

The second floor may feature educational classrooms, an eSports lab, podcast studio, recording studio, computer lab and art studios.

The third floor will contain leasable space for businesses. The space will help generate income for the NECIC and provide a space for businesses in the community.

The site may also offer a medical clinic and space for legal services to north end residents.