MANSFIELD -- Steve Strickling told City Council on Tuesday evening that fire chiefs in the United States have talked about fireworks for at least 150 years.
"From my perspective, fireworks, as a whole, are bad," the city's fire chief said, offering a historical perspective from the International Association of Fire Chiefs at their first convention in 1873.
"Fireworks was on their agenda to talk about as one of their first fire prevention issues, exactly two years after the Great Chicago Fire. And then they had a fire in Baltimore and Boston also, in 1872.
"So on the heels of those three cities having major fires, one of the top issues was fireworks. Fire departments often take heat because we're not often times, it's said, we're not interested in fire prevention. And actually that issue, fireworks itself, was one of the major issues in 1873," Strickling said.
"So it's quite a long time ago. And we're still talking about it today," the chief said.
Based on council comments, it doesn't appear consumer-grade fireworks for residents will be legal in Mansfield any time soon, regardless of a new state law that will allow them, effective July 1.
In fact, an ordinance banning them in the city, and adding a potential $1,000 civil penalty through the city fire prevention bureau, is expected to be approved by council at its next meeting June 21.
Strickling, fire Capt. Dan Crow and police Chief Keith Porch all spoke in favor of continuing to ban fireworks in Mansfield -- opposition supported by safety committee chair Phil Scott (At-large) and vice chair Cheryl Meier (2nd Ward).
"I know I've had some discussion with the chief and with the people in the neighborhood and in the community," Scott said. "I absolutely am opposed to allowing the discharge of fireworks within the city. I see it as a safety issue.
"I think we've been lucky in the fact that we've not had personal injury to individuals due to shooting the fireworks. I think we've been darn lucky that we've not had structural damage to buildings being caught on fire from these fireworks," Scott said.
Meier said she posed a question about fireworks on two local community watch Facebook pages. The result, she said, was resounding support for keeping a citywide ban in place.
Meier, who broached the subject with council in February, said a few people commented that the hours and dates allowing fireworks should be in place if the bangs are not banned altogether.
"I can't see how that works. I think if we open up the can of worms, it's just gonna be out there for everybody to ... they were already going off last week over in the Ranchwood neighborhood.
"People were all up in arms because it was a Wednesday evening at 10:30 and apparently they were setting them off on the tennis courts at Malabar. We don't want damage to property or personal property or anything else," Meier said.
Crow said most resident complaints are based upon hearing professional grade fireworks being set off in neighborhoods. He spoke about the 1.3G classification given to large fireworks and pyrotechnics normally done by professionals at events.
He said the new state law will still not permit those by residents, allowing only the less volatile 1.4G consumer fireworks. It would also require the fireworks to be set off on private property with the property owner's permission.
He said the "fallout" from the fireworks has to land on the same private property under the state law.
"When you live in a densely populated area, like many of our neighborhoods are, that is very difficult, if not impossible to do," Crow said, adding the new state law prohibits anyone setting off fireworks while under the influence of alcohol.
"The state bill only allows the 1.4 consumer grade, which is basically bottle rockets, small cakes, and other things that shoot up in the air with a much lower amount of powder to be used on specific dates," Crow said.
He said allowing the state law to take effect locally would not reduce the number of complaints generated.
"Those complaints will still be generated by people in public. They'll still be responded to by the police department, but they (would) have to go through a more extensive checklist to determine whether or not that firework is actually illegal," Crow said.
Any complaints about fireworks could also fall under city ordinances regarding disturbing the peace, Crow said.
Porch repeated his opposition to fireworks he first offered to council four months ago.
"I stand by my recommendation of (keeping fireworks banned). I agree we have been extremely lucky without having structure fires or individuals injured due to fireworks.
"This (state law) talks about responsible owners or citizens lighting off fireworks. I can tell you that in my experience, especially in eight years in police administration, that hearing complaints with citizens from Mansfield, that these folks that are doing this are lighting off fireworks in the middle of the street or parking lots," the chief said.
"So they don't stick around. They want to look at the show behind the bushes because they know the police could be called. So that to me doesn't sound like somebody that's being responsible, in my opinion," Porch said.
"These are not done in residences, in somebody's backyard at the consent of the property owner because they are not going to accept the liability," Porch said.
"I can tell you that it'll take one child to be killed or seriously injured, or one structure catching on fire like an apartment complex where we have multiple fatalities ... the city of Mansfield will not enjoy that news," Porch said.
At the end of the discussion, council members asked Assistant Law Director Chris Brown to prepare legislation for the June 21 meeting, including the potential of a $1,000 civil penalty for those violating the ordinance.
Brown said the current ordinance regarding fireworks is a first-degree criminal misdemeanor. He said the civil penalty could be added in the same way the city fines property owners for not mowing their grass or issuing a parking ticket.
"We don't care who's necessarily not mowing, but we can know who the property owner is and make sure that the property owner is ultimately responsible," Brown said.
"We don't have to show (who) illegally parked a car. We ran the plates, it's illegally parked and the owner of the car is going to pay the ticket," he said.
Brown said he will work with Crow in drafting the legislation, which would allow the property owner cited for the civil penalty to appeal through the city planning commission.