MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council may vote Wednesday on a plan to spark more downtown living.
Local lawmakers will consider a $250,000 grant from the Richland County Foundation to provide grants to encourage redevelopment of existing properties and development of new properties.
Council is meeting one day later than usual due to the primary election day scheduled Tuesday.
The goal is to increase residential opportunities in the downtown, according to Brady Groves, RCF president, which is a tenet of the Mansfield Rising downtown redevelopment plan.
"We know there is a demand for it. Our original strategy was to create a vehicle to buy and hold property to renovate. However, we were set back a couple of years by the pandemic," Groves said.
"We think this grant incentive program is a way to make an immediate impact. We want to be that bridge to demonstrate success to other potential developers," he said.
The grant is scheduled to be discussed at caucus on Tuesday. It's not scheduled for a vote, though City Council often moves ahead quicker on issues involving grants.
Applications for the funds will begin to be accepted within a month of the grant's acceptance, according to Adrian Ackerman, the city's community development and housing director.
Ackerman said there are many older properties downtown that were previously "mixed use," with businesses below and residences.
The grant area is designated as Bowman Street on the west, Adams Street on the east, Sixth Street on the north and First Street on the south.
"Many of them haven't been rehabilitated yet to meet (code and other) standards," Ackerman said.
She said the foundation has worked on the project for a couple of years and came to the city with the idea in of the fall of 2021.
"They sort of came to us in the fall because we can run this program very similarly to the (Housing and Urban Development) rehabilitation programs we have now.
"We're already sort of in the works, we already know how to function like that. We already have experience. The only difference, of course, is these buildings being mixed use, have a few other sets of rules, that'll go along with them," Ackerman said.
"We've worked with all of the agencies that would have to be involved in approving projects as they were completed to make sure we met those requirements. So it fits right in with our (other) grant programs," Ackerman said.
Also on Tuesday, City Council is scheduled to:
-- appoint five members to the city's Police Review and Community-Police Relations Commission. The five members scheduled for consideration are Robert Chapman (1st Ward), Chauncey Bragg (2nd Ward), Teri Marlow (3rd Ward), Pamela Williams Briggs (4th Ward) and Mary Haynes (6th Ward).
According to the City of Mansfield website, the commission reviews completed investigations of the police department which involve department-citizen contact.
"The review of any specific Division of Police investigation shall not take place until the investigation of the complaint is complete, provided that no records may be reviewed by the Commission that contain information that is confidential or their release is prohibited by state or federal law," the website states.
"In cases where charges are filed against the (police department) employee, the Commission’s review shall not be conducted until the disciplinary process has been concluded by a hearing before the Director of Public Safety.
-- vote on Mayor Tim Theaker's plan to spend $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, including a $1.5 million contribution to a planned $8 million community center on the city's north side.
The North End Community Improvement Collaborative on March 30 unveiled plans for the construction of a new $8 million community center at 486 Springmill St.
The NECIC purchased the property, formerly the Imani Activity and Events Center, last summer.
"The project that NECIC has put together is one that has been in the making for years," said Alomar Davenport, the 4th Ward representative and chair of council's city finance committee. "(It) is much needed in the 4th Ward. That need was exacerbated when we had to close (the Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center on Bowman Street)."
"I was one who voiced my support behind closing Ocie Hill because I felt throwing good money in a bad situation is not the way to go about it. But at that same time, I said that there needs to be a replacement for Ocie Hill."
-- vote on the acceptance of a $145,183.35 state grant to pay for 30 body-worn cameras, related equipment and associated personnel. Council is also scheduled to discussed the acceptance of another $43,560 state grant to add an additional 16 body-worn cameras and related equipment.
-- discuss an $81,680.87 renewal contract with Tyler Technologies Corp. for a one-year software maintenance agreement.
-- vote on the acceptance of a $75 donation from Pioneer Career & Technology Center in memory of Barbara Schaad for use by the Mansfield Fire Department's fire prevention program.
-- vote to authorize Mansfield Municipal Court to trade in old probation department security radios to help offset the cost of 11 new radios. The court will receive $3,410 for the trade in, which will be applied against the $19,116.64 cost of the new radios from Vasu Communications.
-- vote to pay Pamela Windbigler, 499 Illinois Ave., $463.75 for damages caused by a waterline break on or about Feb. 1.
Council caucus is scheduled to begin Wednesday at 7 p.m. with the legislative session following immediately thereafter.
The public can view all committee meetings, caucus and legislative sessions on the livestream on the City of Mansfield's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cityofmansfieldoh.
Meetings can also be viewed on the city's website at http://www.ci.mansfield.oh.us/