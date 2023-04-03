Keith Porch

Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council on Tuesday is expected to vote on a new agreement between the city's police department and the 179th Ohio Air National Guard Security Forces Squadron at Lahm Regional Airport.

The six-page "law enforcement response and information sharing" memorandum of understanding is scheduled to be discussed during council's caucus and then voted on during the legislative session.

179th Airlift Wing Security Forces
Buy Now

Airmen from the 179th Security Forces Squadron practice fire and maneuver operations in 2020, at the 179th Airlift Wing. Airmen train in small fireteams and simulated "force on force" exercises to maintain lethality and readiness across the Air National Guard. (Ohio Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Marc Wilson)
Download PDF Pending legislation 040423

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"