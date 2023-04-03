Airmen from the 179th Security Forces Squadron practice fire and maneuver operations in 2020, at the 179th Airlift Wing. Airmen train in small fireteams and simulated "force on force" exercises to maintain lethality and readiness across the Air National Guard. (Ohio Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Marc Wilson)
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council on Tuesday is expected to vote on a new agreement between the city's police department and the 179th Ohio Air National Guard Security Forces Squadron at Lahm Regional Airport.
The six-page "law enforcement response and information sharing" memorandum of understanding is scheduled to be discussed during council's caucus and then voted on during the legislative session.
The MOU is good for the next nine years and will replace the previous agreement signed in 2013.
The cooperation concerns "known or potentially known criminal or terrorist activities" against the guard base and surrounding communities that border the installation.
"This MOU outlines responsibilities required to support criminal history and National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NCIS) indexing," according to the agreement.
The agreement "does not create additional jurisdiction or limit or modify existing jurisdiction" and is "only intended to provide guidance and document an agreement for general support between the parties."
Neither the MPD or the 179th will expend additional funds in support of the MOU.
MPD Chief Keith Porch said the agreement is largely unchanged from the MOU signed in 2013.
Also on Tuesday, City Council is expected to approve a new collective bargaining agreement with Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 32 for the police department's Gold unit, which represents supervisors.
The unit represents 22 members -- 13 sergeants, seven lieutenants and two captains. The department's patrol officers represented by the Blue unit, which reached a new agreement with the city in 2022.
Details of the new CBA have not been announced. But pay raises similar to what the patrol officers received in 2022 are expected.
-- vote on a resolution in support of the Mansfield Richland County Public Library property tax renewal issue on the May 2 primary ballot.
-- discuss during caucus gifting football jerseys and pants previously used by the city's Police Athletic League to the YMCA of North Central Ohio. The city tried to sell the equipment for 28 days on the GovDeals website, but received no bids. The equipment is valued at less than $1,000, according to the legislation.
-- vote on appropriating $62,000 from the unappropriated general fund to fill an authorized, but vacant, laborer's position in the maintenance department.
-- discuss during caucus advertising for bids and entering into a contract for the disposal and land application of wastewater sludge from the Mansfield Wastewater Treatment Plant.
-- discuss during caucus the proposed $223,954 purchase of a 2024 Ford F750 cab/chassis and bucket truck for the street department. The purchase would be made through the state bidding schedule and will be paid from the street department's maintenance and repair fund, operations fund and capital outlay fund.
-- discuss during caucus an agreement with Ardane Miller to provide campground and boat dock management services at the Clearfork Reservoir. A separate agreement would allow Miller to provide marine sales services/repair and bait shop services at the reservoir.
