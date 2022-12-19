Firefighter helmets

Mansfield City Council is expected to accept or reject a fact-finder's report related to a new contract with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 266. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council is scheduled on Tuesday to either accept or reject a fact-finder's report regarding a new contract with the union representing the city's firefighters.

And at least one local lawmaker said she wanted to see the full report in advance of the meeting.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

