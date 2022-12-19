MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council is scheduled on Tuesday to either accept or reject a fact-finder's report regarding a new contract with the union representing the city's firefighters.
And at least one local lawmaker said she wanted to see the full report in advance of the meeting.
A three-year contract between the city and the International Association of Firefighters Local 266 expired March 31 and contract negotiations have been ongoing.
According to the legislation, "such negotiations resulted in an impasse" and a fact-finder was appointed through the State Employment Relations Board to make recommendations on all unresolved issues.
Under state law, council must meet and vote on those recommendations no less than seven days after they are received. Council members will likely meet in executive session to discuss the report.
IAFF 266 had not voted on the recommendations as of Saturday. It's also not known what issues remain between the two sides in terms of a new contract.
At-large Councilwoman Stephanie Zader asked the administration on Saturday that she be allowed to review the fact-finder's report prior to Tuesday.
"I understand that summaries of these reports have previously been presented to council,"Zader wrote in an email to Acting Safety-Service Director Dave Remy and HR Director Sharon May on Saturday.
"However, I believe that it is vital that council have access to factual information prior to voting, and will be requesting this information moving forward," Zader said.
"I have the utmost faith in myself and my colleagues' ability to read and understand this information, and I believe our reviewing of the facts is the only way we are able to make a well informed decision," Zader told Richland Source.
"I do also hope to hear from the IAFF and the administration as to where they stand on the report, as I believe this is also part of a well informed decision," she said.
"I am in full support of our firemen (and firewomen) being well compensated and I understand that a lot of time has gone into these negotiations. However, I will not be able to vote in support of this bill if I do not have the facts and information in a timely manner," Zader said.
If the recommendations are rejected, the next step is taking the contract to conciliation, which is final and binding arbitration. The city and the union would submit their best offers and final positions to a conciliator, who would make the final decisions.
Also on Tuesday, armed with an 83-page agenda, City Council is scheduled to:
-- vote on a temporary budget for 2023 that includes $33,727,854 in general fund expenses. The temporary spending plan must be approved by Dec. 31 and a final budget by the end of March 2023.
-- vote on the annexation of one acre on the east side of Possum Run Road into the city from Washington Township that could lead to the construction of a new car wash.
-- vote to authorize a payment of $18,978.20 to MG Energy through a "then-and-now certificate." The city maintenance department before submitting a purchase order, now requiring council approval.
-- vote to accept an $11,000 grant from the Richland County Solid Waste Management Authority for recycling and litter prevention. The grant requires no match from the city and will pay a portion of the costs for a litter prevention program coordinator.
-- vote to authorize the city to accept a $228,940 grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services to purchase equipment and processing software for the police department's crime lab.
-- vote on the renewal of an agreement with Richland County commissioners to pay legal counsel fees for indigent criminal defendants.
--appropriate $270,000 from the unappropriated Safety Services PRIDE (tax levy) fund to the Safety Services Fund, based on actual and anticipated revenue through Dec. 31.
-- vote on a $175,000 contract with K.E. McCartney & Associates of Mansfield to perform the EPA-mandated lead service line inventory and mapping project.
-- vote on a $79,700 contract with the Davis & Newcomer Elevator Co. from Hancock County, Ohio, for emergency repairs to the service elevator at the city's water treatment plant on Lexington-Springmill Road.
-- discuss during a public utilities meeting a proposed water rate increase now scheduled for a vote Jan. 3.
Council's evening on Tuesday begins with a finance committee meeting at 6:20 p.m., followed by a public utilities committee meeting at 6:30. Caucus is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. followed immediately by the legislative session.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
