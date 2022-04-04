MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council on Tuesday is expected to consider two recent recommendations from the Downtown Improvement Advisory Board, including $66,000 for a two-year program to help building owners improve properties.
The "vertical improvement grant" program, which would be managed by Downtown Mansfield Inc., would offer $30,000 per year for applicants with a maximum grant of $15,000 per project.
DMI would receive 10 percent, or $3,000 annually, for managing the effort.
The improvement board voted to recommend the plan during its meeting March 17.
Funds for the program would come from the city's downtown improvement fund, created in 2018 when City Council approved a $5 license plate fee as part of an effort to reinvent and revitalize Mansfield's downtown.
The fee generates about $220,000 annually and has been used on a variety of projects since its inception.
The downtown area designated for the project is Adams Street on the east, Bowman/Sturges on the west, Sixth Street on the north and First Street on the south.
City engineer Bob Bianchi said the "vertical improvement" program was primarily designed to help property owners bring buildings up to code, assisting with projects such as sprinkler systems, egress/ingress to a building, meeting ADA accessibility laws, etc.
"They have to have a project identified (to apply for a grant)," Bianchi said. "The project has to be identified in terms of what they want to develop, why they want to develop it and what their end use will be."
He said evaluators would consider the application and look at the associated code requirements that need to be met in order to solidify the development.
"I think it's important to note the board approved recommending a program not to exceed two years. We can evaluate the success of the program at that time and determine if the board would like to move forward with it in future years," Bianchi said.
Downtown Improvement Advisory Board members compared the effort to to the DMI facade improvement program, which has received funding from the Richland County Foundation and the City of Mansfield.
In that program, which began in 2001, matching grants are awarded to building owners to make improvements to facades.
The purpose of the facade program is to further economic development, rehabilitate historically significant properties and incentivize property development in downtown Mansfield, according to Jennifer Kime, CEO of Downtown Mansfield, Inc.
Council is also expected to consider spending $9,000 from the same funds to improve planters along Diamond Street through the downtown. The advisory board recommended the project at the same meeting on March 17.
Also on Tuesday, City Council is expected to consider:
-- approving the usage of federal funds through the Community Development Block Grant and Home Investment Partnership programs.
-- approving an agreement with Vital Records Control, Inc., from Columbus to store archived public records that had been stored at the Mansfield Commerce Center.
-- approving a $4,302.23 payment to resident Martin Rawls, 647 W. Third St., for accidentally discarding the musical equipment he had stored inside a Johns Park building last summer.
-- approved increasing the maximum reimbursable amount available under the city sewer assistance program when damage to property is caused by city sewer back-ups or water main breaks. Under the new ordinance, the city could pay up to 50 percent of documented expenses, with a cap of $1,200.
-- approving demolition of properties at 182 Harker St., 279-281 Reed St., 290 E. First St., 402 Central Ave., 503 Lida St., 518 King St. and 1160 Pawnee Ave.
-- approving sprinkling, mowing, sweeping and cleaning the grass plots or lawn strips in the middle of Glenwood and Parkwood boulevards. Property owners are assessed for the work.
-- approve an electric services aggregation with Dynergy Energy Services, LLC, to secure "lower cost electric services within the city."
-- approve advertising for bids to repave parking lots at the Municipal Building and the Utility Collections Building.
-- approve authorizing spending $1,986.54 for a Microsoft Surface laptop using American Rescue Plan Act revenue replacement funds.
-- approve entering into a lease with Mansfield Sky Club, owned by Dan Niss, to operate a restaurant at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport.
-- approve spending $59,000 to purchase new playground equipment at Dickson Park.
Five committee meetings will precede the council caucus and legislative sessions. The finance committee meets at 6 p.m., followed by public utilities at 6:25, streets at 6:30, safety committee at 6:35 and the economic development committee at 6:50.
Caucus is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. with the legislative session following immediately after.