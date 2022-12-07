Adrian Ackerman, the City of Mansfield's community development and housing director, discusses on Tuesday evening a plan on how to best spend $1 million in federal money to assist homeless residents and those at risk of becoming homeless.
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council on Tuesday heard a plan to spend $1 million in federal money to assist homeless and low-income residents, including $650,000 to build 12 units of permanent, affordable housing.
Community Development and Housing Director Adrian Ackerman unveiled the proposal during a public hearing, which included a presentation from Harsany & Associates, a consulting firm hired by the city to assist in the planning.
It's in addition to the $21 million the city received in ARPA funding during the COVD-19 pandemic.
The award led to the selection of Harsany & Associates to help navigate the federal rules and guidelines set up to regulate how the money is spent, according to Ackerman.
"We hired Harsany & Associates to come on board to create the plan," Ackerman said. "Regulations were very, very stringent in how that had to be done and the specific consultations that had to be completed."
Doug Harsany told council the purpose of the plan is to ensure the money is used to best serve community needs and to ensure HUD requirements are met.
The plan, which council will vote on before it's submitted to HUD, calls for:
-- $650,000 to develop 12 units of affordable rental housing units tied to services needed by tenants, funds that can be leveraged with other funds to increase the number of rental houses built.
-- $150,000 in supportive services to assist 120 people to meet the needs of the homeless and victims of domestic violence, including assistance with housing search and placement. It will also be used to assist residents in the housing units to be constructed in areas such as job placement, transportation and case management.
-- $52,665 to help develop the capacity of a local non-profit service provider to do case management and assist individuals and households with needs related stabilization and housing.
-- $50,000 to provide operating support for one or more non-profits to provide staffing at "coordinated entry points."
-- $159,293 to the City of Mansfield to administer the program.
In developing the plan, Harsany said his organization conducted a quantitative analysis based on data and also a qualitative analysis done through meetings with local residents, stakeholders and service providers.
He said the quantitative analysis found that affordability is the biggest housing problem in Mansfield.
He told council more than 1,125 renter households and more than 370 owner households earning less than 30 percent of the area median income are paying more than 50 percent of their income on housing.
"That often leaves little money left for food and medicines and other things that they might need," he said.
Harsany also said a lack of decent housing is a significant need. According to his study, 18.2 percent of all houses in the city are vacant and 54.6 percent were built before 1960.
Supportive services were also identified as an important need, he said.
"Many of our most vulnerable citizens need supportive services such as case management, assistance in getting a job, childcare, counseling for mental health or drug addiction, etc.," Harsany said.
After the presentation, Steve Andrews of the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority and Alan Mitchell, housing and community development manager for the North End Community Improvement Collaborative, both spoke in favor of the proposal.
"Without significant development for affordable housing over the last 20 years in Mansfield, getting that shot in line at this stage in the game can be huge and helping us meet the needs because as the housing authority, we are seeing people every day," Andrews said.
"This would certainly move us in the right direction," he said.
Mitchell said NECIC is well positioned to help provide housing counselors and also workforce training.
"One of the things that was noted in our process was that there are not enough HUD-certified housing counselors to help prevent homelessness and guide people through the process.
"NECIC would like to join the efforts in not only supporting those efforts of improving the number of counselors that are available, but also in improving the quality and capacity of the workforce," Mitchell said.
If City Council approves the plan and it's blessed by HUD, requests for proposals will be issued in 2023 for builders and organizations to participate in the effort.
