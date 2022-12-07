Adrian Ackerman

Adrian Ackerman, the City of Mansfield's community development and housing director, discusses on Tuesday evening a plan on how to best spend $1 million in federal money to assist homeless residents and those at risk of becoming homeless.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council on Tuesday heard a plan to spend $1 million in federal money to assist homeless and low-income residents, including $650,000 to build 12 units of permanent, affordable housing.

Community Development and Housing Director Adrian Ackerman unveiled the proposal during a public hearing, which included a presentation from Harsany & Associates, a consulting firm hired by the city to assist in the planning.

Download PDF HOME ARP
Alan Mitchell

Alan Mitchell, housing and community development manager for the North End Community Improvement Collaborative, speaks to City Council on Tuesday evening.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"