Alomar Davenport

4th Ward Councilman Alomar Davenport gestures Tuesday during discussions about adding a "readiness to serve" charge to water bills for local consumers. Davenport was one of seven local lawmakers who voted in favor of the new charge.

MANSFIELD -- The price of water is not going up for City of Mansfield water consumers. But access to that water is going to cost more going forward.

City Council on Tuesday night -- after four months of discussions about potential rate increases to repair and improve an aging delivery system -- voted 7-1 to approve a "readiness to serve" charge that will add a minimum of $10.93 per month to water bills across the city.

