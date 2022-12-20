According to the legislation, "such negotiations resulted in an impasse" and a fact-finder was appointed through the State Employment Relations Board to make recommendations on all unresolved issues.
Dave Remy, the city's acting safety service director, said after the meeting it's now up to the union to accept or reject the same report.
IAFF Local 266 President Matt Shafley, a lieutenant in the MFD, told Richland Source on Tuesday night that members of the union have voted on the fact-finder's report.
He said the results of that vote will be shared with with the union's 80 members early Wednesday morning. The union represents captains, lieutenants and firefighters.
If IAFF Local 266 approves it, the report's recommendations become part of the contract language, a contract that will still need to be voted on by council and the union.
If the recommendations are rejected by the union, the next step is taking the contract to conciliation, which is final and binding arbitration.
The city and the union would submit their best offers and final positions to a conciliator, who would make the final decisions.
At-large Councilwoman Stephanie Zader said after the meeting that the city administration didn't release the complete fact-finder's report to local lawmakers before or during the closed-door session.
"I was made aware of what's in the report," she said, adding she was comfortable with her acceptance of the recommendations. "I was told what was in it.
"I don't think it's any secret that they were discussing (that firefighters) wanted the same thing as police. That's what they have said from the beginning and they've been pretty outspoken about it," Zader said.
She declined to comment on specific recommendations in the fact-finder's report.
That package, which council approved four months before the city's current three-year contract with the Blue and Gold units of the Fraternal Order of Police William Taylor Lodge 32 was set to expire, included a 7.75 percent pay increase.
A new, two-bay automatic car wash may be built east of Possum Run Road, across the street from the current Washington Township meeting hall.
-- approved the annexation of one acre on the east side of Possum Run Road into the city from Washington Township that's expected to lead to the construction of a new car wash.
-- approved a payment of $18,978.20 to MG Energy through a "then-and-now certificate." The city maintenance department approved the expense before submitting a purchase order, requiring council approval.
-- approved the acceptance of an $11,000 grant from the Richland County Solid Waste Management Authority for recycling and litter prevention. The grant requires no match from the city and will pay a portion of the costs for a litter prevention program coordinator.
-- approved the acceptance of a $228,940 grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services to purchase equipment and processing software for the police department's crime lab.
-- approved the renewal of an agreement with Richland County commissioners to pay legal counsel fees for indigent criminal defendants.
-- approved the appropriation of $270,000 from the unappropriated Safety Services PRIDE (tax levy) fund to the Safety Services Fund, based on actual and anticipated revenue through Dec. 31
-- approved spending $75,070 from the unappropriated Safety Services fund for repairs to a section of the roof at Fire Station 1 on East Third Street. Council then also approved a $75,070 contract with Worner Roofing Inc. of Ontario and Garland Co. Inc. of Cleveland, using state contract pricing, for those repairs.
-- approved the acceptance of a $50,000 grant from the Ohio EPA for an EPA-mandated lead service line inventory and mapping project. The total cost of the project is $174,088. The grant money will be used toward Phase 1 of the city's lead and copper rule revision action plan. Council then approved a $175,000 contract with K.E. McCartney & Associates of Mansfield to perform the project.
-- approved a $79,700 contract with the Davis & Newcomer Elevator Co. from Hancock County, Ohio, for emergency repairs to the service elevator at the city's water treatment plant on Lexington-Springmill Road.
-- spent 51 minutes in a public utilities committee meeting discussing a proposed water rate increase. That increase is scheduled for a vote Jan. 3.
All of council's votes Tuesday evening were 6-0. At-large Councilman Phil Scott and 1st Ward Councilwoman Laura Burns were excused due to illness, though they participated in the meeting via Zoom.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"