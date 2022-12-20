Dave Remy

Acting Safety Service Director Dave Remy speaks during Tuesday evening's Mansfield City Council meeting. 

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council unanimously approved Tuesday evening a fact-finder's report regarding a new contract with the union representing the city's firefighters.

Council didn't discuss the report in public session before the vote, which came after a 42-minute executive session.

Zader

At-large Councilwoman Stephanie Zader speaks during Tuesday evening's Mansfield City Council meeting.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"