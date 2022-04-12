MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Board of Control on Tuesday approved contracts totaling $746,506 for various projects around the city.
All of the work was previously approved by City Council and the contracts were awarded after a bidding process.
The single biggest contract awarded was $379,507.50 to BK Layer, LLC, from Perrysville for the storm sewer improvements in the area of West Third Street and Linden Avenue.
The work was estimated to cost $400,000.
Council approved the project March 16 after city engineer Bob Bianchi said the project will reduce localized flooding that often occurs during heavy rains in the area near Mansfield Senior High School and Kingwood Center Gardens.
Bianchi said the current storm sewer in that area, built in 1947, is undersized, crumbling and needs to be replaced. He showed council members a slide presentation that featured videos of cars moving through high water in the area after a storm.
Bianchi said Tuesday that the project, which will be paid for from the city's sewer fund, will begin the day after classes end at Mansfield City Schools with an expected completion date of Aug. 7.
The second-largest contract was awarded to Thompson Asphalt of Crestline for $133,774 to construct a new, free-parking lot with 29 spaces in downtown Mansfield.
The project, estimated at $135,000, was also approved by City Council on March 16.
The city has entered into a 10-year lease at $1 per year with First English Lutheran Church, 53 Park Ave. West, which owns the largely unused lot on the west side of Mulberry Street along Park Avenue West.
The Downtown Improvement Advisory Board, an organization formed after voters approved an additional $5 license plate fee in 2018, voted to recommend the project and earmarked $100,000 for the work.
Bianchi said remaining costs would come from the city's permissive sales tax revenues.
Bianchi said the project, including landscaped borders, will be a benefit to the planned Imagination District currently under construction, including the Little Buckeye Children's Museum and the Renaissance Performing Arts Association.
The Board of Control also awarded $177,244 in demolition contracts and $55,980 for "greening" efforts at 16 locations around the city.
The demolition work and subsequent lawn reseeding projects, funded through the city's PRIDE tax, were approved by council earlier this year at the following locations:
-- 99 Dawson Ave.
-- 99 Wood St.
-- 100 East First St.
-- 144 Glessner Ave.
-- 308 E. Second St.
-- 146 Vale Ave.
-- 234 Bowman St.
-- 214 Miller St.
-- 173 Vale Ave.
-- 615 Lida St.
-- 328 Louis St.
-- 308 Newman St.
-- 282 Sheridan Ave.
-- 420 Wayne Ave.
-- 76 N. Benton St.
-- 96 Willis Ave.
Demolition contracts for the work were awarded to Chris Dirt Excavating of Mansfield (11 sites totaling $115,444) and R&D Excavating of Mansfield (five sites totaling $61,800).
The restorative lawn effort deals were awarded to Affordable Lawn Care of Mansfield (five sites totaling $16,560) and Petty Farms of Mansfield (11 sites totaling $39,420.)