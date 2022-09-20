Bob Bianchi

City of Mansfield engineer Bob Bianchi speaks during a City Council meeting in August. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Board of Control on Tuesday awarded a $201,932 contract to K.E. McCartney & Associates to design a $1.7 million connector between the B&O Bike Trail and Trimble Road.

City engineer Bob Bianchi said the original estimate was between $160,000 and $170,000 to design a 1.25-mile, 10-foot wide multi-use path.

