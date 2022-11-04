Municipal

The City of Mansfield Municipal Building.

MANSFIELD -- Mayor Tim Theaker said a week ago the city was looking at all options regarding its understaffed codes and permits department, a sore point with with many in the community concerned with urban blight.

The administration has apparently found the solutions it sought -- significant changes involving two departments that are scheduled to reach City Council for discussion on Nov. 15.

Adrian Ackerman

Adrian Ackerman, the City of Mansfield's community development and housing director, meets with Richland County commissioners in August. (Richland Source file photo)
Remy

Dave Remy, the City of Mansfield's public works director and acting safety service director, responds to questions during an August City Council meeting. (Richland Source file photo)
Tim Theaker

Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker speaks during a September meeting of City Council. (Richland Source file photo)
Stephanie Zader

Mansfield City Council At-large member Stephanie Zader asks questions during a meeting in September. (Richland Source file photo)

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"