Main Street

An artist's rendering of the north gateway that will be a part of the Main Street Corridor Improvement Plan in Mansfield from First Street to Sixth Street.

MANSFIELD -- The history of Main Street in Mansfield will be part of a $12.7 million improvement project.

The Downtown Improvement Advisory Board on Thursday approved spending up to $12,000 to install a dozen static "sign posts" along the corridor from First Street to Sixth Street during a project expected to begin in the spring of 2025.

