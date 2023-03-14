Mifflin Elementary School

Richland County commissioners on Tuesday approved giving the Madison Local School District two parcels of land that will be used to create an access road from the Mifflin Elementary School parking lot to Galaxie Drive. (Google maps)

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- The Madison Local School District plans on using two parcels of land to create a two-lane access driveway from Galaxie Drive into the parking lot at Mifflin Elementary School.

Richland county commissioners approved awarding the two parcels, both about a third of an acre, to the district during a meeting with district Supt. Rob Peterson. The county is not charging the district for the land.

Supt. Rob Peterson of Madison Local Schools (Richland Source file photo)

