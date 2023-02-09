husted

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted discusses workforce development and innovation funding opportunities at the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development on Thursday.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — More than 25 community leaders in Richland County heard what Lt. Gov. Jon Husted expects to be the most important economic and education development opportunities in the state across the next few years.

Husted discussed funding opportunities he and Gov. Mike DeWine proposed in their executive version of the state operating budget for 2024-25 at the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development on Thursday.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

