MANSFIELD — More than 25 community leaders in Richland County heard what Lt. Gov. Jon Husted expects to be the most important economic and education development opportunities in the state across the next few years.
Husted discussed funding opportunities he and Gov. Mike DeWine proposed in their executive version of the state operating budget for 2024-25 at the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development on Thursday.
“We're investing in the infrastructure to create new sites for all of the jobs and companies that are moving to Ohio these days,” Husted said. “But once you land those companies, you need to build your workforce.
“So we’re going to invest in our career centers and technical training, and our community colleges, to make sure we have a population that has skills they need to take the jobs we’re creating.”
Husted said he and DeWine are proposing a one-time investment of $2.5 billion to expand infrastructure for economic development sites, with the goal of every Ohio citizen living within commuting distance of at least one of these sites.
Once this initiative is approved, Husted said regional economic development organizations will recommend sites for funding through the Jobs Ohio network.
“In 2022, we had the best economic development year in our state’s history,” Husted said. “More projects with more jobs than anytime anyone can remember. This year, we’re going to have to build all these buildings, and in 2024, we’re going to have to hire thousands of people to staff these organizations.”
He said many career centers and technical trade schools have waitlists, so he proposed $300 million in grants to expand operations on a needs basis; $200 million of that money would go toward expanding career centers’ physical buildings, while the other $100 million would be to buy additional machinery and equipment.
“We need more students to take advantage of what their career centers have to offer,” Husted said. “There are many students who graduate on Saturday and go to work on Monday at high-paying jobs with a great future.”
Husted also discussed TechCred funds available to employers who need to train workers in technical skills. The state of Ohio accepts applications and reimburses up to $2,000 per employee for the costs of earning credentials.
“It's designed to get the employer to be engaged in up-skilling their employees so that they're ready for the kinds of jobs that are being created in our modern economy,” he said. “We pay for performance, not enrollment, so we're only paying for actual credentials that people earn.”
Clint Knight, director of workforce development at Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development, said Richland County’s TechCred funds have increased each year since 2020.
Richland Area Chamber Chief Operations Officer Jodie Perry said chamber members were happy to hear of potential funds for industrial sites.
“We have a site that’s very close, we just need a little bit more to push it over the finish line,” she said. “And we always look at workforce development initiatives, so it’s always nice when you hear your state or federal representatives saying and thinking the same things you are.”
Husted said he is talking with multiple stakeholders about the funding opportunities proposed. The budget is expected to be finalized by the Ohio General Assembly by late June and sent to DeWine for approval.
Husted also discussed:
-- The importance of water, electricity, roads and utilities in attracting sizable companies to move operations.
-- Editing Ohio’s administrative code to be more business-friendly. This Common Sense Initiative proposes to accept digital paperwork for building expansions instead of requiring in-person meetings. Husted said this would simplify many processes for businesses and individuals.
-- Trying to organize federal funds for affordable housing expansion across the next decade. He also said the state will expand the historic tax credit to support housing conversion projects.
-- Potential innovation hubs similar to the innovation districts in Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati. The innovation districts receive funding to develop STEM education programs in addition to world-class research. Husted said, with the approval of the General Assembly, this program could be replicable on a smaller scale for other municipalities.