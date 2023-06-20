Phil Scott

Mansfield City Council At-large member Phil Scott on Tuesday evening expresses his support for putting an income tax increase on the November ballot to help fund water main replacements.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD — Eric Miller acknowledged Tuesday evening one of Aesop's Fables: "Be careful what you wish for, lest it come true."

He offered a chuckle when reminded of the expression after Mansfield City Council voted 7-1 to put his citizen-initiative "Water Main Initiative for Fire Safety" proposal on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Local attorney Eric Miller has said a proposed 1/4-percent income tax increase would cost someone making $40,000 annually about $2 per week.
