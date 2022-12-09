MANSFIELD — The final figures won't be known for months, but Lee Tasseff thinks 2022 will surpass recent years in terms of travel and tourism success, a clear sign Richland County has bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic.
During separate presentations to Richland County commissioners and Mansfield City Council this week, the president of Destination Mansfield-Richland County said 2021 was a great year and this year looks even stronger.
Tasseff said Richland County’s tourist industry not only recovered from the effects of the pandemic in 2021, but “zoomed” past pre-pandemic figures by about $54 million.
Tasseff said direct visitor spending was $234.3 million in 2021 in Richland County, generating a total economic impact of $404.5 million.
He said that helped to pay for 5,094 total jobs with associated income of $115.8 million.
Tasseff said it will be interesting to see the figures for 2022 because this year has been “off the hook” compared to last year.
He said his organization's efforts to promote Richland County pays off for every county resident.
"Tourism is always a shared public good. It's not just the money that comes into all the frontline businesses. That money will always make it down to affect resident ... every step along the way through businesses, down to the employees who get paid.
"Government gets a percentage of it. There's $11.6 million generated from a successful tourism industry that makes its way into government services for everybody," Tasseff said.
He often tells audiences that Destination Mansfield-Richland County's role is to market and amplify all of the great events and attractions in the area.
Other significant events Destination Mansfield helped to market in 2022 were Airport Day at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport, the Heart of the City Cruise-In, Fantastic Final Friday weekend and races at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
Another area of focus in 2022 was helping promote the growing Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport as another entry point into the city.
"We ran a three-month campaign, 'Flying into Mansfield.' Now when people fly in (and visit the terminal), they've got a sign greeting them with a QR code that takes them to our 'Flying into Mansfield' (web) page, designed just for pilots.
"(The airport) is just another gateway into the community and that's our way of getting in front it," Tasseff said.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
