Lee Tasseff

Lee Tasseff, president of Destination Mansfield-Richland County, speaks to Richland County commissioners earlier this year. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD — The final figures won't be known for months, but Lee Tasseff thinks 2022 will surpass recent years in terms of travel and tourism success, a clear sign Richland County has bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

During separate presentations to Richland County commissioners and Mansfield City Council this week, the president of Destination Mansfield-Richland County said 2021 was a great year and this year looks even stronger.

