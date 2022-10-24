Board of Control

Alex Pitts (left), the City of Mansfield's chief deputy engineer, meets with members of the city's Board of Control on Monday morning.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- A sinkhole larger than anticipated has added an additional $20,000 to a Franklin Avenue storm sewer project.

The Mansfield Board of Control on Monday unanimously approved the additional funding at the request of Alex Pitts, the the city's chief deputy engineer.

