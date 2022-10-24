MANSFIELD -- A sinkhole larger than anticipated has added an additional $20,000 to a Franklin Avenue storm sewer project.
The Mansfield Board of Control on Monday unanimously approved the additional funding at the request of Alex Pitts, the the city's chief deputy engineer.
The $45,000 project between First and Second streets was identified as a part of the city's annual bridge inspection, according to city engineer Bob Bianchi.
"We got word from an outside consultant who was doing bridge inspections for the City of Mansfield that there was a giant sinkhole where the pipe would connect into the culvert on Franklin Avenue," Pitts said.
He said as Smith Paving worked in the area, their workers began doing their excavations and they ran into a larger sinkhole than originally anticipated, Pitts said.
Pitts said the sinkhole had started to go beneath the Richland County Courthouse parking lot's apron, as well as the existing catch basin near the culvert there.
"As a result, the catch basin had to be reformed and replaced and a large portion of the apron would also need replaced as well," Pitts said.
Also on Monday, the Board of Control:
-- approved a $28,800 contract with the Kokosing Construction Co. to resurface the parking lot at Deer Park. Pitts said the effort will improve drainage at the park off South Home Road, which connects to the B&O Bike Trail. The work was previously approved by City Council.
-- approved adding additional Community Development Block Funds in the amount of $3,000 each to Mansfield Metropolitan Housing, Richland County Transit and the local Habitat for Humanity. The funds became available when the UMADAOP Student Achievement Leadership Training program was cancelled, according to Adrian Ackerman, the city's director of housing and community development.
-- approved a change order in the amount of $1,900 for the demolition of a structure at 253 Clairmont Ave. The work is being done by Chris Dirt Excavating, which found two two underground cisterns on the property. It raises the demolition price to $17,580.18
-- approved the purchase of anaerobic dewatering polymer for the city's wastewater treatment plant for 2023 at $15.14 per ton from Polydyne Inc. from Riceboro, Ga. The company had submitted the lowest of two bids received.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
