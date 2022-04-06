MANSFIELD — Mansfield's north end will soon be home to a wildflower garden.
The Richland County Land Bank voted Wednesday to transfer two parcels of land at 157 and 159 Crestline Avenue in Mansfield to Oasis Foundation, a non-profit affiliated with Oasis of Love Church.
Raymond Cochran and other supporters of the project submitted a petition to the land bank, asking board members not to sell the parcels to the owners of a local scrap yard. The petition had more than thirty signatures.
"There's been a salvage yard that's there and it's gotten pretty huge. It's continued to expand," Cochran said.
Cochran said current and former residents of the area wanted something different for the neighborhood, which has suffered from the departure of factories and abandonment of homes. They hope a wildflower garden will benefit the area.
"Instead of having another eyesore just get bigger, let's do something that's more productive," he said. "It helps the environment, it's beautifying the area and it makes use of the land."
Mark and David Cole of 2 Brothers Salvage offered $1,000 plus the recording fee to purchase the land. Oasis Foundation offered $750 plus recording fees.
Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero put forth the proposal to sell the land to Oasis Foundation. The vote in favor was unanimous.
"I think you have two rightful parties here," Vero said. "But I think what sways me is just the fact that people put out a petition who attend to church. So I'm inclined to go to the second application."
Cochran said he hopes the wildflower phenomenon will take root in other parts of town.
"It might cause a trend for the north end," he said.
