Kokosing Construction on Tuesday was awarded a $6.99 million contract to resurface 34 miles of Mansfield streets in 2023.

The city's Board of Control on Tuesday awarded the paving contract to Kokosing, a company founded in Fredericktown now headquartered in Westerville.

