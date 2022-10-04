Former Kingsgate Cinema

The City of Mansfield has issued a demolition order for the former Kingsgate Cinema, 1290 Park Ave. West.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Skilken Gold has asked for a six-month extension on the city's order that it demolish a portion of the Kingsgate Shopping Center at 1290 Park Ave. West, claiming it has a retailer interested in renovating the property.

In an email on Sept. 30, Skilken Gold asked that the demolition, which has been ordered to be done by Dec. 4, be delayed until May 4, 2023. The building was once home to the former Kingsgate Cinema.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

