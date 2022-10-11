Skilken Gold

Eric Elizondo, Skilken Gold's senior vice president for operations, and Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero, a member of the county Land Bank, speak to members of the city planning commission on Tuesday afternoon.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Two long-vacant properties at the Kingsgate Shopping Center may roar back to life.

Iron Pony Motorsports is interested in buying and rehabilitating 1290 and 1300 Park Ave. West, converting the spaces into a "regional supercenter dealership" for Iron Pony and the Pony Powersports Group.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"