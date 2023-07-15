Broadway Main Shelby
The Richland County Land Bank board on Friday discussed potential new brownfield remediation/demolition projects, including a site at the corner of Broadway and main streets. (Google Maps photo)

SHELBY -- An influx of new state grant money may allow for the demolition and cleanup of what's been described as "the biggest eyesore in Shelby."

The Richland County Land Bank board on Friday went over a list of potential new sites for brownfield cleanup and building demolition that could be made possible thanks to the new two-year state budget.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

