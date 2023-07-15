SHELBY -- An influx of new state grant money may allow for the demolition and cleanup of what's been described as "the biggest eyesore in Shelby."
The Richland County Land Bank board on Friday went over a list of potential new sites for brownfield cleanup and building demolition that could be made possible thanks to the new two-year state budget.
One of those projects would demolish and clean up a site at the corner of Broadway and Main streets in downtown Shelby through a public/private partnership with Troy Baker, a financial adviser associated with the Edward Jones Co.
The brownfield project, with an estimated cost of $697,000, was first discussed during a Land Bank meeting in October 2021.
Land Bank board member Joe Gies, the project manager for the City of Shelby, said the project at Broadway and Main would aid in the ongoing revitalization of the city's downtown, including the nearby, ongoing Black Fork Commons project.
"It's right there on the main entrance coming into town. We've done all our other streetscaping. It's going to be a nice addition to the town to have that cleaned up," Gies said.
Baker, whose office is located nearby at 19 W. Main St., purchased the four parcels at the northeast corner of Broadway and Main streets a couple of years ago with the intent of going forward with the project.
The buildings, vacant and in a state of disrepair, have been used by various businesses over the years, including auto sales and repair. A couple of rental units on the site have been vacated.
During the meeting in 2021, Baker said, he would like to build a new office building on the site, adding he had recently made improvements to his current site nearby. Baker said he was born and raised in Shelby and has operated his business there for two decades.
"I can remember what Main Street used to be," he said. "I have always told myself I would try to make it better. I want to clean up Shelby.
"I will pave the parking lot, redo the sidewalks and just clean up that whole property," he said, "with the long-range plan of building an office there."
Land Bank board President Bart Hamilton, the Richland County treasurer, said in 2021 there are a few underground tanks and also oil change pits that will need to be handled during any demolition and clean up.
Baker said he is not seeking to make a profit on the project.
"Obviously, I am not a developer. I spent my own money. Others (have looked at the property) in the past and backed out and I didn't. I have a passion for Shelby. I am not profiting from any of this. There is no profit on my end," Baker said.
Land Bank manager Amy Hamrick said she didn't know when ODOD would open the grant application process. Having a list of projects ready for the board to approve and submit is essential, she said.
"Hopefully soon," she said of the ODOD process.
The Land Bank's next board meeting is scheduled Aug. 16 and consideration of all grant applications may be on the agenda.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.