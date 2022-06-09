MANSFIELD -- Inflation, including rising fuel prices, continues to take a toll on local public works projects.
Richland County commissioners were forced Thursday to reject the lone bid they received to resurface a section of Orchard Park Road when that offer was more than 10 percent higher than the engineer's estimate.
"This is like the fourth time I have been up here to reject bids," county Engineer Adam Gove said.
The project will mill, repair and resurface 3.1 miles of asphalt between U.S. 42 in Lexington to Ohio 13, Gove said.
His estimate for the work, a portion of which will be paid by Ohio Public Works Commission, was $510,435.10. The lone bid came from Shelly & Sands for $716,936.35, about 28 percent more than the estimate.
Ohio law limits acceptable bids to be no more than 10 percent of an estimate. Commissioners approved Gove's request to seek new bids with his new estimate of $658,200.35.
"I adjusted the estimate, but I didn't change the work. We feel this is work that needs to be done," Gove said. "We will mill the road, make any needed repairs to the base and resurface it with asphalt."
The engineer said he hopes the revised estimate will result in additional bids.
"We are starting to see what the prices are doing. Any time you are milling and resurfacing, you need a lot of trucks. A lot of trucks need a lot of diesel fuel. Asphalt is a petroleum product," Gove said.
Commissioners on May 24 rejected all bids for an annual chip-and-seal road resurfacing program.
For that project, Gove told commissioners both bids to resurface 21.39 miles of roads came in more than 10 percent above his estimate of $523,981. The engineer is rebidding the work, reducing the number of miles being resurfaced.
Also on Thursday, commissioners:
-- opened bids for 11,915 tons of road salt, most of which will be purchased by various municipalities and townships in the county that participate in the county's contract. The apparent low bid was from Morton Salt Inc. for $759,819.55, or $63.77 per ton. Gove will review all four bids and come back with a recommendation for commissioners.
-- approved increasing the pay for attorneys providing legal counsel for indigent residents charged with 4th- and 5th-degree felonies. The hourly rate was increased to $70 per hour, up from $65.
The rate for attorneys representing residents charged with 1st-, 2nd- and 3rd-degree felonies remains unchanged at $75 per hour.
Commissioners said the new rate will be in effect as long as state reimbursement for the payments remains 90 percent or above. The state, currently reimbursing at 100 percent, has notified counties it will reduce that rate to 90 percent.
Commissioners took the action after meeting with local judges and members of the Richland County Bar Association.