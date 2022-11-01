Commissioners

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- The impact of inflation at a 40-year national high began to play out Tuesday as Richland County commissioners launched 2023 budget hearings.

Three departments made presentations, including the sheriff's office, which requested nearly $18.8 million to fund law enforcement, 911 operations and the county jail next year.

