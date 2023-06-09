Jotika Shetty

Richland County Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Jotika Shetty meets with county commissioners on Thursday.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Regional Planning Commission hopes to use $50,000 in state grant funds to begin work on two goals identified in a recent housing study, including an effort to unify zoning terminology across all of the county's townships.

"Developers often struggle with these different zoning techs because they're so different," RCRPC Executive Director Jotika Shetty told county commissioners on Thursday during a public hearing regarding the county's $288,000 allocation in 2023 Community Development Block Grant funds.

Download PDF Richland County Housing Assessment

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"