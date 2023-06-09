MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Regional Planning Commission hopes to use $50,000 in state grant funds to begin work on two goals identified in a recent housing study, including an effort to unify zoning terminology across all of the county's townships.
"Developers often struggle with these different zoning techs because they're so different," RCRPC Executive Director Jotika Shetty told county commissioners on Thursday during a public hearing regarding the county's $288,000 allocation in 2023 Community Development Block Grant funds.
She said the goal was to create uniformity that would aid developers interested in building in different portions of the county.
"Does an R-1 residential (zoning) in one township reflect an R-1 residential in another township? If it does, then a developer knows that if he's developing in Springfield Township (and) developing in Washington Township, he would have to meet the same requirements," Shetty said.
The unified zoning goal was identified in the Richland County Housing Needs Assessment and Action Plan created during 2022 and rolled out in January.
The steering committee that helped to drive the first countywide housing plan has said cleaning up the zoning codes among cities, villages and townships would be an early goal.
Michael Webb, who helped lead the housing study for the consulting company, Community Science, told local leaders cleaning up and unifying zoning is key to attracting housing developers.
Shetty said RCRPC would would request $30,000 for the work.
"There was to be a deliverable at the end. So what I am envisioning is a model township regulation and then the townships could consider adopting that model," Shetty said.
RCRPC will also seek to use $20,000 from the grant for another goal identified in the survey -- finding ways to beef up the workforce involved in building trades that could help in the rehab/redevelopment of existing housing stock.
"The steering committee has been looking into seeing if there is a program for people, especially those coming out of recovery and looking for re-entry, working with the building unions," Shetty said.
She said the goal was to help teach building skills that can be used to fix up some of the houses the Richland County Land Bank may acquire, creating a rehabilitation program.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"