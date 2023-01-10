Homeless meeting

Members of a Richland County/City of Mansfield Homeless Response Team meet Monday afternoon in the county administration building.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- The ongoing Mansfield/Richland County Homeless Response Team doesn't have to bat 1.000 to be a success, according to county Commissioner Tony Vero.

"It's like Joe (Trolian) has said ... a good baseball analogy, if you batted .300 in success stories, it's a successful, hall-of-fame career," Vero said Monday during team meeting in the commissiers' office.

Tony Vero

"You didn't need get 100 percent of the people who were unhoused. If you could find your success stories while also determining who might be causing problems, which MPD did a great job on, I think the program's been a great success." -- Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero
Erin Schaefer

"It's given us a unique opportunity to engage them out here, whereas they aren't always coming to us." -- Catalyst Life Services Executive Director Erin Schaefer
Allie Watson

Allie Watson, senior community investment officer for the Richland County Foundation, participates Monday in a Homeless Response Team meeting. The foundation provided a $50,700 grant to help pay for off-duty law enforcement officers to participate in the program.
Joe Trolian

"It's allowing us to actually get in and interact with people who are unhoused to really get an idea why." -- Richland County Mental Health and Recovery Services Executive Director Joe Trolian 
Keith Porch

"You have got to remember where we were. We had an increased population of homeless downtown and we were having employees of businesses being harassed." -- Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch
Homeless signs

In 2022, the City of Mansfield put up signs in Central Park indicating "camping or maintaining lodging" in the park is prohibited. 
Jennifer Kime

"It provides more safety, but it also provides more comfort. I think business owners have been pleased about that." -- Downtown Mansfield Inc. CEO Jennifer Kime
Aurelio Diaz

5th Ward Mansfield City Councilman Aurelio Diaz, a downtown resident, participates Monday in the Homeless Response Team meeting at the Richland County Administration Building.
Adrian Ackerman

"I feel like the vacant properties is probably where a lot of our (unhoused) people have gone." -- City of Mansfield Housing and Community Development Director Adrian Ackerman

