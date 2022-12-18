Ready for demolition

The former Westinghouse "A" building at 200 E. Fifth St., with a historic entrance way removed, is ready for demolition to begin Monday.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- The walls of the former Westinghouse "A" building can start tumbling down on Monday as far as Jennifer Kime is concerned.

A mammoth, historic entrance into the 200 E. Fifth St. manufacturing site has successfully been removed and preserved for eventual restoration, Kime said on Friday.

Stones and bricks from a historic entrance into the old Westinghouse "A" building have been successfully removed.
Stones from a mammoth entry way into the former Westinghouse "A" building are being stored at Oak Hill Cottage. (Submitted photo)
Stones from a mammoth entry way into the former Westinghouse "A" building are being stored at Oak Hill Cottage. (Submitted photo)
Stones from a mammoth entry way into the former Westinghouse "A" building are being stored at Oak Hill Cottage. (Submitted photo)

