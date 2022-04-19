MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Sheriff's Office is throwing out a large "help wanted" sign on several local billboards.
"We need corrections officers very badly," Maj. Joe Masi said after county commissioners on Tuesday approved the department spending $9,886 with Linn Media for four billboard locations.
The billboards will be going up on North Main Street, U.S. 30, Ashland Road and Trimble Avenue, according to Commissioner Tony Vero.
The RCSO has 20 openings on its 76-member jail staff, including supervisors, and is currently in need of 20 new COs, according to Masi, who said it's the first time the department has spent money on recruitment advertising.
The staff includes corrections officers who provide inmate transport services and who work in the various county courtrooms.
He credited commissioners for increasing the starting wages for the positions. The starting wage for the position is now $19.32 per hour, the major said, and the officers reach top scale at $26.07 by the end of their third year.
"We are trying to reach out and get a better quality of applicant, people who want to make a career in law enforcement," Masi said, who added the department also has eight openings for deputies. "Everyone is looking for law enforcement officers."
Those interested in applying can call the county jail at 419-524-2412 or complete an application online by clicking here.
New COs who are hired undergo a 12-week training period, according to Masi.
"Those who complete the training period have shown to be very successful," he said.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners:
-- approved a $50,800 Community Development Block Grant sub grant agreement with the Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield to improve ADA accessibility.
-- approved a $35,000 CDBG sub grant agreement with Richland County Transit to subsidize tickets for elderly and disabled riders.
-- approved the appointment of Carla James of Mansfield to the Richland County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board for a four-year term that starts in July.
