Ground broken for Ontario hotel

Dirt flies Thursday afternoon as ground is broken for a 99-room, four-story Holiday Inn Express in Ontario. 

ONTARIO -- Yush Chandat and his family continue to believe -- and invest in -- Ontario.

The owners of Ontario Hospitality Inc. broke ground Thursday afternoon on a new, $8 million, four-story, 99-room Holiday Inn Express on Ferguson Road.

It's the third Ontario hotel launched by the family business. That includes  the adjacent 86-bed TownPlace Suites by Marriott and and the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson on Walker Lake Road, a property it then sold in 2008.

Yush Chandat

Yush Chandat, a 2010 graduate of Ontario High School, will operate the planned new Holiday Inn Express in Ontario.

Chandat graduated from Ontario High School in 2010 and then studied architecture at Kent State University. After earning a bachelor's degree, he moved on to Cleveland State University to study urban planning and development with a side focus on real estate finance.

It's well prepared him for the family business, including his father, Raj Chandat, who built the 86-bed, extended-stay TownPlace Suites property, located on land immediately north of the site for the new Holiday Inn Express.

"We have been in the (Ontario) community since I was in middle school," Yush Chandat said. 

The new hotel is expected to open in July 2023, which the younger Chandat will operate.

Holiday Inn Ontario map

Ground was broken Thursday for a new 99-bed, 4-story Holiday Inn Express, located just south of the TownPlace Suites by Marriott. (Google maps)

"(Holiday Inn) is a great brand and we love to bring it to Ontario," Chandat said. "It's nice to bring the (Holiday Inn) brand and their loyal customers to the city."

The new hotel will also have a meeting room, a board room, fitness center and a buffet-style, continental breakfast.

"(Hoiday Inn) is known for their pancakes and their cinnamon rolls," he said with a smile.

GALLERY: Ground broken for new hotel in Ontario

Photos from a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday afternoon for a new four-story, 99-room Holiday Inn Express in Ontario. Developers hope to open the new hotel on Ferguson Road in July 2023.

1 of 14

Chandat said his father and his partners studied travel patterns and growth in the area. He said local organizations were doing the kinds of events that were bringing in visitors.

"In 2016, we actually extended Ferguson Road off of Lexington-Springmill Road and bent the corner at Guest Court and opened up access to 43 acres of land for development right at the corner of the gateway to Ontario right off of U.S. 30," Chandat said.

Ontario Mayor Randy Hutchinson, who helped guide tax abatements and incentives to assist in the development effort, praised the Chandat family.

"It's not only a great asset to the City of Ontario, but over the entire county and the whole region with everything we have going on around here with tourism," Hutchinson said. "Having this continued investment with another hotel is great."

"This is a great family and that's why they are successful," the mayor said. "They work very well. As you talk to Yush, you can see he is a great young man. They have the right vision and they have been a great company to work with."

Chandat said the new hotel will create six to eight full-time jobs and 16 to 20 part-time seasonal jobs depending on occupancy.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"

Support Our Journalism

Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.