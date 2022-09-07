MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank on Wednesday voted to sell two parcels of land, a move that could result in a sizeable fuel and retail development near U.S. 30 and Ohio 13.
The two parcels -- a small part of nearly two dozen vacant acres northwest of the highway interchange -- were purchased for $1,200 by MLB Ltd.
MLB Ltd. is a company in contract with a third-party developer "who intends to develop a project for a national owner/operator of gasoline stations and related services," according to Land Bank documents.
Drew Meyers, representing MLB at the meeting, said the company owns the remaining land in the area, which had been platted for more than 100 home-sized lots at one time.
"We have been in contract for several months and this is necessary for them to come in and develop the site," Meyers said. "We feel this will help further activate the intersection of North Main and U.S. 30 provide more commerce and to also help a piece of the U.S. 30 overhaul, as well.
"I think this is intersection has a bright, bright future and this will help contribute to that.
"MLB is just the entity that owns the property. It's affiliated with Lawyers Development Corporation, which was founded by my dad, Bob Meyers, in the early 1980s. My father practiced law here in the beginning of the 1970s," he said.
The company, now based primarily in Columbus, has a number of local properties it still owns in the Mansfield market, he said.
"We've been marketing these properties. We're primarily involved in office investment development management," Meyers said. "We do have some land holdings here in Mansfield."
He said the location fits with a business along the lines of fuel and related services.
"We're not prepared to disclose who the party is right now, but I believe as we get deeper into zoning and other approvals that it will become public record," Meyers said.
Land Bank manager Amy Hamrick told board members she had discussed the potential project with Mansfield economic development director Tim Bowersock.
"He knows more of the details than what I know, but he likes the plan," Hamrick said. "He's aware of the whole project. He's on board with it and highly recommends (it)."
In response to a media question, Meyers said the potential development could include a "larger scale fuel center" and perhaps more.
"Without wanting to divulge any ... again, we're in contract with a third party developer on behalf of their own clients. So I don't wanna speak as to what their end use is, per se, because they're not our client ... rather just the party we're transacting with," Meyers said.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
