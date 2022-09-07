Land Bank

The area northwest of the intersection of U.S. 30 and Ohio 13 may be developed by a national owner/operator of gasoline services and related services.

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank on Wednesday voted to sell two parcels of land, a move that could result in a sizeable fuel and retail development near U.S. 30 and Ohio 13.

The two parcels -- a small part of nearly two dozen vacant acres northwest of the highway interchange -- were purchased for $1,200 by MLB Ltd.

Land Bank

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"