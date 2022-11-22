Eric Elizondo,

Eric Elizondo, Skilken Gold's senior vice president for operations, speaks to members of the Mansfield Planning Commission on Tuesday afternoon.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- The building that once housed the former Kingsgate Cinema is going to be demolished, even as Skilken Gold continues to seek a deal with Iron Pony Motorsports.

The Mansfield Planning Commission voted Tuesday afternoon to give the Columbus developer 90 days to demolish the property at 1300 Park Ave. West, an extension beyond the scheduled deadline of Dec. 4.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"