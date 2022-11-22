Elizondo, who said the company would have would an environmental abatement on the property done in the next few weeks, said Iron Pony had discussed potentially renovating the building and also buying the adjoining former J.C. Penny property at 1290 Park Ave. West.
"That's not in the cards right now. So things have changed quite a bit since (Elizondo met with the commission Oct. 11) and we're still in negotiations with with them. What we'd like to do is go ahead and proceed with the demolition," he said.
He said in October that Iron Pony was also interested in obtaining 1280 Park Ave. West, the home of the Volunteers of American thrift store. The VOA store would remain in operation with Iron Pony becoming the landlord of the property.
Elizondo told the commission last month that Skilken Gold would demolish the properties if a deal with Iron Pony is not consummated.
In May, the planning commission ordered the demolition of the building that has sat vacant for more than two decades after an inspection by the city codes and permits department.
"The major issue is the lack of maintenance. It's so deteriorated with mold ... and structurally has a lot of concerns. It would be very expensive to bring it back to a functioning building," codes and permits manager Marc Milliron told the commission on May.
The demolition order states the building "has been deemed unfit for human habitation due to unsafe and unsanitary living conditions" and is in violation of the city ordinance regarding "minimum sanitation standards."
During the inspection, inspectors noted there is "severe structural damage throughout, dilapidated interior with excessive mold, failed heating, plumbing, and electrical system."
After the meeting Tuesday, Elizondo said Skilken Gold wants "to do the right thing" for the community.
"We just hope the (shopping) center will improve with this project and hopefully we'll go ahead and get a deal done with a new tenant or some other development that could occur (in 2023)," Elizondo said.
He said Iron Pony remains a possibility.
"They would use the 1290 building, which was part of the J.C. Penny, and then build another building," he said.
Iron Pony, a Westerville, Ohio-based company, has a local retail location at 327 Ashland Road that company officials said is not large enough to meet current and future needs.
