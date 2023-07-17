MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council is expected to discuss Tuesday a new, 18-page ordinance that will regulate food trucks in the city.
Local lawmakers broached the subject during a meeting in March when Deputy Law Director Christopher Brown told council that current city ordinances largely only covered vending devices, i.e. hotdog carts, in the central business district.
(Click above to download and read the city's proposed food truck ordinance.)
The legislation is scheduled for readings on Aug. 1, Aug. 15 and Sept. 5, when a vote is also planned.
"When you think about that, what that really is talking about is the old-timey hotdog cart vender. That's really what our current ordinance is aimed at. And as I mentioned, it only regulates this activity within the central business district of the city," Brown said during the March council session.
"As we know over the past five years or so, food trucks have gotten more and more popular across the country, but especially here in town. If you look at the City of Mansfield's current codified ordinance as it relates to food trucks, there is literally nothing when it comes to regulating food trucks," he said.
In terms of legislation, Brown said council members may want to consider:
-- limiting food truck operations in certain districts, i.e. not in residential areas.
-- designating where food trucks may operate within those districts, i.e. public parking spots, in the city right-of-way or only on private property.
-- hours of operation and size of trucks.
-- licensing practicalities, including cost and penalties for trucks operating without a license.
-- fire prevention and safety, perhaps requiring inspection by the Mansfield Fire Department.
Brown said food safety is currently handled by Richland Public Health.
"We're not going to try to get into the business of regulating food safety. That's something (Richland Public Health) already does," he said.
Brown said City Council may want to consider granting exemptions for special events, such as Final Fridays, which see multiple food trucks operating in one area.
-- honor Mansfield Fire Dept. Capt. Brian Danals, who retired from the department on July 7 after 34 years of service. Danals was hired in 1989 with a class of 16 others and he is the final member of that class to retire.
-- honor firefighter Andre Cochran, who retired from the department June 12 after 30 years of service. Cochran was hired in 1993.
-- consider the reappointment of Jennifer Pennell and Braxton Daniels III to three-year terms on the Mansfield Public Arts Commission.
-- consider creating new positions in the engineering division and retitling a position in the information technology division.
-- consider transferring $26,100 within the safety services fund to pay for the training of three new police officers.
-- consider raising the minimum fee charged to property owners when the city has to mow grass on privately-owned lots after being notified by the city. The minimum charge has been $100 and will be increased to $250 per employee per hour.
-- consider the acceptance of a $44,396.93 grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services to help pay for a Family Violence Liaison Officer under the Violence Against Women Act. The city will pay $14,798.98 in local matching funds.
-- consider acceptance of a $49,200 grant from the Richland County Foundation for improvements at Deer Park. No local match is required.
-- consider acceptance of a $137,013.70 grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services for operational needs of the multi-county METRICH Drug Task Force. This annual grant award from the state is based on Ohio State Highway Patrol moving violation tickets.
-- consider entering into a modified contract for Fair Housing Services with the Richland County Board of Commissioners and Richland County Regional Planning.
-- consider spending an additional $8,891.44 to train personnel in the police department's new CentralSquare computer-aided dispatch software system.
-- consider a $63,815 payment to United Drilling Inc. during ongoing emergency repairs to the service elevator at the city's water treatment plant.
-- consider an additional $6,290 payment to Davis & Newcomer Elevator Co. for ongoing repairs to the service elevator at the city's water treatment plant.
-- consider a then-and-now payment of $3,433.22 to Rumpke of Ohio Inc. The city's permitting and development department contracted with the company for junk removal prior to submitting a purchase order.
-- consider a then-and-now payment of $74,647.94 to Tyler Technologies Corp. The city's IT department contracted for the services prior to submitting a purchase order.
-- consider appropriating $30,906 from the unappropriated law enforcement fund to the METRICH and police operations funds. The MPD received unanticipated forfeiture revenue on June 15, which is available for appropriation.
-- consider water rate legislation that will charge residents more if they have not had their water meters replaced and also increase the tapping fees.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.