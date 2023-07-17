Mansfield Building
City of Mansfield Municipal Building.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council is expected to discuss Tuesday a new, 18-page ordinance that will regulate food trucks in the city.

Local lawmakers broached the subject during a meeting in March when Deputy Law Director Christopher Brown told council that current city ordinances largely only covered vending devices, i.e. hotdog carts, in the central business district.

