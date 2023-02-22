MANSFIELD -- Five organizations outlined proposals for six programs Tuesday night as Mansfield City Council began its annual federal Community Development Block Grant process.
Adrian Ackerman, the city's community development and housing director, led a public hearing that included presentations from:
-- the Richland County Transit Board;
-- and the North End Community Improvement Collaborative.
Requests from the proposals totaled $329,675.
Afterward, Ackerman told City Council she would meet with Mayor Tim Theaker to get his recommendations and have a proposal for local lawmakers to review next week.
It will include her plans for CDBG and HOME rehabilitation funding, ideas for the West End Target Area, targeted code enforcement, down payment assistance and HOME homebuyer and rental assistance funding.
City Council is scheduled to vote on the overall CDBG/HOME plan on April 4, which then will be presented to the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development for final approval.
Below are synopsis for the organizational requests made Tuesday evening:
Richland County Transit Board Dial-A-Ride -- $78,232
RCT uses the funding to provide a match to help draw down more than $540,000 in federal money for its ADA, para-transit, door-to-door service for elderly and disabled residents.
"(RCT) provides that door-to-door service to your most vulnerable constituents," said RCT Transit Development Manager Jean Taddie. "Not just a senior, not just a person in a wheelchair, but people who are unable to ride fixed routes.
"Many of them have no other options, as you might be able to imagine. This project is set up in a way that meet type guidelines for serving low- to moderate-income residents. This service offers your constituents the lowest fare that they can get to get an ADA ride in town," Taddie said.
Catholic Charities HOPE Food Pantry -- $20,000
The local Catholic Charities HOPE Food Pantry serves all of Richland County.
Sue Dyson told City Council that 4,700 families were served by the pantry in 2022, including 1,055 unduplicated families. She said the pantry gets 80 percent of its food for free from the Cleveland Food Bank, though it does pay a delivery charge.
Dyson said the pantry provided almost 240,000 pounds of food last year. She said the requested funding amounts to 6 percent of the organization's total operating budget.
Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority Emergency Subsistence -- $100,000
Stephanie Hartzler told City Council the funds are used to assist with emergency monthly housing assistance for families inside the city limits that are not receiving housing assistance from the organization.
"We were able to help with rent arrearages, utility shut-offs and security deposits," Hartzler said.
She said the agency received $34,549 in 2022 from the fund and was able to assist 27 families.
"We had the application open for less than two weeks and we spent all the money," she said.
City of Mansfield Summer Fun Program -- $20,000
The funds help pay for the department's "summer fun" program at North Lake and South parks, according to Mark Abrams, superintendent of the parks and recreation department.
"We partner with the Cleveland Food Bank to provide breakfast and lunch for the kids. We did that last year and I think we wound up serving pretty close to 100 meals a day at two locations," Abrams said.
He said the funds will pay for summer interns and staff and all programming to work with children during the summer. The $20,000 would cover two-thirds of the program's cost.
NECIC Garden Coordination and Grant Program -- $28,443.10
Alan Mitchell, the NECIC community development and housing manager, told City Council the funds will continue to assist its community garden food production in Mansfield.
He said the community garden network, launched in 2008, has grown to 15 community and school gardens in Richland County -- 12 of which are in Mansfield.
NECIC seeks the funds to support the coordination of the program, identify and support new gardens and continue to provide a significant entry point to the growing sector of urban farming.
The funds would pay a portion of the salary for a teaching garden coordinator and also help fund a grant program to promote the startup, expansion and sustainability of local community gardens.
The total project cost is $77,460.66.
NECIC Workforce Development -- $83,000
According to the application, the funds would support the organization's efforts to "provide the community with the required workforce to remediate our older housing stock from known health hazards and the training of more HUD-certified housing contractors."
Mitchell said the current lack of workers drives up the cost of projects and slows down the pace of local renovations/
"There are multiple issues that arise from our current lack of workforce in this area. Older housing stock is being torn down instead of renovated. Unqualified workers are performing renovations that cause residents, workers and sometimes their own families to get sick.
"This proposal from NECIC not only seeks to expand its own capacity, but also seeks to create a total network within the community," Mitchell said.
Total cost of the project is $98,600, according to the application.