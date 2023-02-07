Tim Theaker

Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker speaks during Tuesday evening's City Council meeting.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council has approved the first step toward an expected $3.75 million improvement project to the 46-year-old Municipal Building.

Local lawmakers, who authorized using American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project nearly a year ago, on Tuesday approved a $78,000 contract with Richland Engineering for preliminary architectural and engineering work on a list of potential improvements.

