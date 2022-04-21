MANSFIELD -- Amy Kunkle has joined FiELD9: architect as a project architect, the local firm has announced.
Originally licensed in California after receiving a bachelor of arts degree in architecture from the University of Arizona, Kunkle has knowledge in business and design.
"Amy's bread and butter working for other firms was in healthcare design. But after several years, Amy chose to step away and stay home to raise her children," said Matthew Stanfield, principal architect and owner of FiELD9.
"As a registered architect in Ohio and in certified permaculture design, Amy has an entrepreneurial spirit and used her talents to start her own firm in 2016," Stanfield said.
Kunkle lives Massillon, Ohio where she operates her homestead and raises her three children, chickens, and shares conscious living tips.
As FiELD9: architecture continues to grow, Stanfield said he was excited to bring on another architect.
"Adding Amy has allowed us to expand our reach into new markets, and support our existing clients. We are excited to be able to offer our clients access to another architect that supports FiELD9's mission," he said.
About FiELD9: FiELD9: architecture is a full-service architecture firm in Mansfield, which designs durable and efficient buildings rooted in the communities they serve to provide healthy spaces for a sustainable and equitable future. Find out more about FiELD9 at field9architecture.com
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
You might already know Richland Source invests significant time and money in producing solutions-focused journalism because it helps move our region forward. But to keep it going we are always looking for examples of how it made real world impact. If you acted, or know of something that changed as a result of a story, please let us know. That helps us build on our success and keep the stories you love coming.