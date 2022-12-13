Byrne

Leslie and Jim Weist attend a conference at the Minneapolis Convention Center earlier this year. (Facebook photo)

MANSFIELD -- Michael Byrne kept one thought in mind when growing the manufacturing business he started in his Mansfield garage in 1966.

What will the customer want next from his company, which primarily manufactures auger-boring machines used in underground tunneling?

Byrne 2

Equipment produced by Michael Byrne Manufacturing at work. (Facebook photo)
Michael Byrne

The late Michael Byrne founded the company that bears his name in his Mansfield garage in 1966. (Facebook photo)

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"