MANSFIELD — The Downtown Improvement Advisory Board on Thursday recommended Mansfield spend up to $15,250 to help fund the conceptual design of a proposed downtown linear park.
The park planned along West Third Street will connect the Imagination District and Carrousel District through a walking path spanning about a half mile.
Linear parks are built in urban or suburban areas that span more length than width. They often emphasize exploring a city through designated walking or biking trails.
Mansfield hosted a temporary “pop-up” linear park for
a month in the fall of 2021, which covered part of West Third Street.
Imagination Park crosswalk.JPG
A crosswalk in Imagination Park received an artist's touch.
Linear park
Children play at one of the game stations created during a pop-up linear park in downtown Mansfield in September 2021. (Richland Source file photo)
Matthew Stanfield
Mansfield architect Matthew Stanfield prepares to cut the ribbon on Monday morning, marking the opening of the "Imagination Park on 3rd Street" in downtown Mansfield.
