Linear park
Buy Now

Children play at one of the game stations created during a pop-up linear park in downtown Mansfield in September 2021. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD — The Downtown Improvement Advisory Board on Thursday recommended Mansfield spend up to $15,250 to help fund the conceptual design of a proposed downtown linear park.

That would cover half the estimated cost of the work to be done by Edge, a Columbus-based planning, landscape architecture and urban design firm.

GALLERY: 'Imagination Park' opens along Third Street in downtown Mansfield

Photos from the opening ceremonies Monday morning of  “Imagination Park on 3rd Street” in downtown Mansfield in the fall of 2021. The one-month "pop-up" park was is funded by a grant from AARP as part of its 2021 Community Challenge Grant program.

1 of 62