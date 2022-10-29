DIAB

Chuck Hahn speaks to members of Mansfield's Downtown Improvement Advisory Board on Friday morning.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- The city's Downtown Improvement Advisory Board on Friday approved donating $5,000 to Mansfield's holiday lights effort in 2022.

The Richland County Development Group's beautification sector is in the process of securing private and public funding for what has become an annual six-week period of holiday magic in the downtown.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

