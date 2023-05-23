Lexington-Springmill Road

Cars travel north on Lexington-Springmill Road in May 2022, just past the intersection with Home Road. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Two Lexington-Springmill Road improvement projects, with total estimated costs of about $4.8 million, took another step forward on Tuesday morning.

Richland County commissioners approved project design services contracts for a new roundabout and a shoulder widening project on the busy two-lane road that connects Lexington and Ontario.

Roundabout drawing

Above is the concept plan Richland County used in its safety grant state application. It is not the final design, according to county Engineer Adam Gove. (Richland County Engineer's Office image)

