MANSFIELD -- Two Lexington-Springmill Road improvement projects, with total estimated costs of about $4.8 million, took another step forward on Tuesday morning.
Richland County commissioners approved project design services contracts for a new roundabout and a shoulder widening project on the busy two-lane road that connects Lexington and Ontario.
Design work for both safety-based projects is expected to be done in 2025 with actual construction in 2026, according to Richland County Engineer Adam Gove.
Above is the concept plan Richland County used in a safety grant state application for a roundabout at the intersection of Lexington-Springmill and Home roads. It is not the final design, according to county Engineer Adam Gove. (Richland County Engineer's Office image)
The roundabout at the intersection of Lexington-Springmill and Home Roads is estimated at about $3.2 million while the shoulder work on the road is planned for about $1.6 million, the engineer said.
Both design contracts are included in the total price tags -- 90 percent of which are funded through grant dollars, Gove said.
The $591,755 design contract for the roundabout was awarded to EMHT of Columbus.
A section of the B&O Bike Trail near the intersection will be relocated as part of the roundabout work, along with a bridge replacement south of the intersection, Gove said.
The county's first roundabout at the intersection of Cook Road/Illinois Avenue and Mansfield-Lucas Road was constructed in 2022. That intersection was closed for around 75 days while the work was done.
"Until we get the design work done, there is no way to tell how long Lex-Springmill will need to be closed," he said. "We want to bid these projects together and try to have them done at the same time to reduce the amount of time travel is impacted."
During a Richland County Regional Planning executive committee meeting in September, Gove said there had been eight accidents at the intersection of Lex-Springmill and Home Roads in 2022, including one fatality.
"It's averaging six-plus accidents a year (at the intersection) for the last five years," Gove said at the time. "There are a couple of other locations through (that corridor) where we have seen an increase in accidents.
"We are starting with Home because that has been the worst one out of four or five intersections in that area," Gove said.
He said a traffic study found people headed south on Lexington-Spingmill in that area were consistently traveling more than 60 miles per hour in an area designated 45 to 50 mph.
Gove said one motorist was speeding in the upper 90s coming down the hill toward Home Road.
That speed, coupled with people not stopping on Home Road before entering the intersection, has led to the accidents.
The engineer said the state agreed with the proposed roundabout solution. Gove said there has not been a single injury accident reported at the site of the roundabout constructed in 2022.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"