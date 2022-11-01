Adrian Ackerman

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Design and engineering of the next two phases of the West End Neighborhood Improvement Plan, with an estimated price tag of $499,000, can now go forward.

Richland County commissioners on Tuesday approved spending $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the effort along Glessner Avenue, matching funding approved by Mansfield City Council in August.

