MANSFIELD -- Design and engineering of the next two phases of the West End Neighborhood Improvement Plan, with an estimated price tag of $499,000, can now go forward.
Richland County commissioners on Tuesday approved spending $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the effort along Glessner Avenue, matching funding approved by Mansfield City Council in August.
Adrian Ackerman, the City of Mansfield's community development and housing director, said the city has funds remaining from phase one construction funds that will help cover the remaining design/engineering costs.
She said the design and engineering of the two phases is expected to take around nine months.
Construction on phase one began in late March, a streetscape beautification plan to improve Glessner Avenue between Wood Street and Sturges and Arthur avenues.
Phase one of the pubic/private partnership project was largely completed this past summer, though Ackerman said recently some elements of that $1 million effort still needed to be added.
"We started in the middle," Ackerman said Tuesday. "Phases two and three will take us toward Main Street. That's the area where we see the most need."
The first phase included updating, upgrading and/or replacing sidewalks, installation of new street lighting and improved/update crosswalks (including ADA-compliant curb ramps), as well as retaining walls and more decorative elements, such as tree lawns and more.
Ackerman said Tuesday the two phases will largely consist of similar efforts between Wood Street/Sturges Avenue and Main Street.
Actual construction costs for the next two phases could run between $2.4 and $2.7 million, primarily funded by a portion of the city's share of federal Housing & Urban Development dollars.
County commissioners on Tuesday praised the project thus far.
"It's another example of a county-city partnership," Commissioner Tony Vero said. "Adrian has done superb work."
Commissioner Cliff Mears said "it's money well spent," and Commissioner Darrell Banks said, "What has been done so far looks nice."
