Workers from C&J Contractors in Cleveland work Wednesday afternoon on the demolition of the former Ocie Hill Neghborhood Center at 445 Bowman St. in Mansfield.

MANSFIELD -- Demolition is underway of the former Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center, a century-old building that served a myriad of purposes on Mansfield's north side.

Workers from the Cleveland firm of C&J Contractors arrived on Monday and quickly got to work, according to Richland County Land Bank manager Amy Hamrick.

Ocie Hill was the first Black resident to be elected to Mansfield City Council and the longest serving individual on council in the history of Mansfield, serving from 1961 to 1991.

