MANSFIELD -- It's not exactly a sign of the times anyone wanted to see.
Welcome to "MANSFLD."
That's what eastbound motorists on U.S. 30 see when approaching the city at the bridge intersection with Trimble Road.
The sign, one of two welcoming U.S. 30 motorists into Mansfield, was recently placed on a decorative railing that crosses over the busy, four-lane highway.
The work was done as part of a massive, three-year $65 million U.S. 30 reconstruction project being done by ODOT within Mansfield city limits.
The project extends from the Ohio 309 interchange to the Fifth Avenue interchange, a total of 3.8 miles.
"The purpose of the (project) is to address deteriorating pavements and poor bridge conditions on U.S. 30 and address outdated features to reduce the number and severity of crashes on U.S. 30 and the interchanges," ODOT has said.
Unfortunately, the letters along the Trimble Road bridge were placed in a position that obscure some of the behind the large sign alerting drivers to the upcoming Ohio 39 interchange.
The sign was in place before the letters were installed.
There are no such issues with the other decorative sign, on the east side of the Fifth Avenue bridge over U.S. 30 on the city's east side.
The signs will be viewed by an average of 32,000 drivers on U.S. 30 daily -- though seeing the sign on the west side at this time requires a bit more alertness.
The Richland County Regional Planning Commission in 2019 agreed to spend $200,000 of its state transportation block grant allocation to pay for an upgrade between the plain “ODOT" railing to a decorative railing with the "MANSFIELD" lettering at the two locations.
The City of Mansfield used $45,000 from its permissive sales tax to have the letters designed, according to Bianchi.
The project is being completed to coordinate with ODOT’s improvements on U.S. 30, a project that began in 2020 and is expected to be complete in 2023.
The 72-foot wide sign is made of individual letters of ¼-inch galvanized steel, approximately eight feet high and seven-feet wide.
City of Mansfield engineer Bob Bianchi called the lettering placement "an unfortunate situation" that will be fixed.
"ODOT is very aware of it and they are coming up with some alternatives," he said.
According to an email from ODOT District 3 bridge engineer Kent Kapustar to Bianchi, alternatives include:
-- relocating the MANSFIELD lettering for better visibility.
-- relocating the Ohio 39 sign along U.S. 30
-- installing the Oho 39 (sign) on posts in the outside shoulder (of the highway).
"We have not looked into any of these in any detail yet, but you can tell (City Council) that we are examining some possible solutions," Kapustar said in his email on April 18.
Bianchi said, "It's unfortunate. It's a $65 million project. The number of plan sheets (for the U.S. 30 project) are just over 2,000.
"It's a lot of pages, a lot of work. Hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of line items go into that project. So of course there's gonna be a few things that are missed, but can be rectified," he said.
Bianchi said the Ohio 309 guide sign on the other side of the bridge will also need to be changed.
"I don't want to speak for ODOT, but I understand there's been a lot of questions about the placement. I guess my point is that there's a lot of good that came out of this project.
"I think the good significantly outweighs this one misplaced guide side and it'll be rectified," Bianchi said.
Construction work on U.S. 30 is expected to be wrapped up in June and Bianchi said the lettering issue will be resolved by then.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"
