MANSFLD

Decorative letters welcoming U.S. 30 motorists to Mansfield are obscured behind an ODOT guide sign alerting drivers to the upcoming Ohio 39 interchange. 

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- It's not exactly a sign of the times anyone wanted to see.

Welcome to "MANSFLD."

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"