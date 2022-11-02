Remy

Dave Remy, the City of Mansfield's public works director and acting safety service director, responds to questions during an August City Council meeting. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- The leaders of Debt Recovery Services of Ohio on Tuesday defended their collection efforts on delinquent City of Mansfield water accounts.

Cathy Shambre, president of DRS of Ohio, and Bethany Robertson, the company's vice president, told City Council they were "astonished" to hear some city officials were seemingly blaming the company for not more effectively collecting on past-due accounts.

