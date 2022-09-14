Lexington-Springmill Road

Cars travel north on Lexington-Springmill Road in May, just past the intersection with Home Road. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Local officials may know as soon as November what can be done to improve the safety of the intersection at Lexington-Springmill Avenue and Home Road.

Richland County Engineer Adam Gove on Wednesday told members of the county's regional planning executive committee he hopes to know by then the status of a grant request from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

