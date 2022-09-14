MANSFIELD -- Local officials may know as soon as November what can be done to improve the safety of the intersection at Lexington-Springmill Avenue and Home Road.
Richland County Engineer Adam Gove on Wednesday told members of the county's regional planning executive committee he hopes to know by then the status of a grant request from the Ohio Department of Transportation.
"We have submitted a (grant) application. We'll have a presentation to ODOT by the end of the month and then probably by Novemeber we will know," Gove said during the hour-long meeting.
The engineer said there have been eight accidents at the intersection in 2022, including one fatality.
"It's averaging six-plus accidents a year (at the intersection) for the last five years," Gove said. "There are a couple of other locations through (that corridor) where we have seen an increase in accidents.
"We are starting with Home because that has been the worst one out of four or five intersections in that area," Gove said.
He said a recent traffic study found people headed south on Lexington-Spingmill in that area were consistently traveling more than 60 miles per hour in an area designated 45 to 50 mph. Gove said one motorist was speeding in the upper 90s coming down the hill toward Home Road.
That speed, coupled with people not stopping on Home Road before entering the intersection, has led to the accidents.
Gove said no decision has been made whether to seek a traffic signal or perhaps a roundabout at the three-way intersection.
"That's kind of where we're starting. Depending on what type of application you put there, whether it's roundabout, a light, or whatever comes out of the programming ... hopefully that'll at least slow people down for the rest of that corridor as they are traveling southbound," Gove said.
Executive committee members also discussed funding a program that would uniformly rate the pavement of every road in Richland County, an effort Richland County Regional Planning Executive Director Jotika Shetty could be especially helpful to township governments.
"Instead of just saying every street gets resurfaced every five years or every three years, we would have some kind of system where we are actually, monitoring the conditions and then based on that, deciding which roadways would get resurfaced," Shetty said.
"I think there's really going to be great value to that," she said.
"Once that is completed, then we have to figure out how to keep that updated, of course," Shetty said. "But if we know that system is in place, when we create a work program, we would just allocate some money for a consultant to come out and do it every two years or every three years," Shetty said.
