By Peng Chen, Staff Reporter and Brittany Schock, Engagement & Solutions Editor
“I’ve driven past it many times and it’s an eyesore, so we’re certainly going to clean it up,” he said.
Niss said he hopes contractors will begin cleaning up the property within the next month.
“There’s some preliminary stuff that needs to get done too, like sewer service and things like that,” he said.
Niss said he has no specific plans for the property yet, but is thinking “technology-driven office space.”
“We’ll clean it up, dress it up and make it look nice,” he said. “With Intel coming to Columbus, I think there’s some opportunity for more economic development in this area."
According to the Richland County auditor’s website, the 1943 Park Ave. West building is 43,560 square feet. The total property is 17 acres.
“It’s really early to tell what this space will be yet,” Niss said.
Grace Brethren Church bought the land in 1992 in response to growing membership, according to a decision of Richland County Common Pleas Court Magistrate in 2008.
Rev. J. Hudson Thayer, pastor at Grace Brethren Church, told Richland Source in 2021 that the church decided to put the property up for sale shortly after the hired contractor sued them for expenses owed. The property was about 60% done at that point without plans to complete it.
Grace Brethren Church could not be reached for comment.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.