parkavechurch

The property at 1943 Park Ave. West was sold to Dan Niss on May 3. Niss said he is tentatively planning to develop office space on the grounds.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

ONTARIO -- The unfinished 43,000-square-foot church on Park Avenue West has finally been sold after nearly 15 years on the market.

Ontario Mayor Randy Hutchinson announced at the May 3 council meeting that businessman and philanthropist Dan Niss bought the property and signed the real estate deed on Wednesday.

Dan Niss

Dan Niss (center) speaks with guests at a 2022 "Business After Hours" event at Niss Aviation. (Richland Source file photo)

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags