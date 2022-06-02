MANSFIELD — Clint Knight, flanked by advisors for Gov. Mike DeWine, offered words of encouragement to local cyber educators on Thursday.
He pointed to past successful workforce development as an example of how north central Ohio residents will respond to educational employment challenges in the near future.
"We have a history of this doing this really well with machining, welding and construction. (Cyber) is happening fast because this is the way technology happens.
"It's happening really fast," said Knight, workforce development director for the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development.
Knight helped lead a trio of DeWine advisors during a day of meetings with representatives from Mansfield Senior High School, the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center, Madison Comprehensive High School and the Pioneer Career & Technology Center.
Cyber education locally has become more crucial in the last year or with the announcement of Intel locating a new chip factory in central Ohio and the nation's first Air National Guard cyber warfare wing being selected for placement at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport.
Joining Knight and other representatives from the chamber were DeWine representative's Joe Zeis, senior advisor for aerospace and defense; Kirk Herath, cyber security (non-military) strategic advisor; and Tammy Puff, a Mansfield native who advises the governor on military and veteran affairs.
During a stop in in the lab of Mansfield Senior networking and cybersecurity tech instructor Nick Boller, Knight said the key to local workforce development meeting new job needs is to continue filling the tech reservoir with students interested in the work as a career.
"We're trying to build that same type of infrastructure to catch everybody up as quick as we can. So let us know all what you need from us. We're excited about what you're doing," Knight said.
"The number of students that you have is encouraging, too," Knight told the group, which included Dan Wagner, the dean of business, industry, technology and criminal justice at North Central State College.
The group included Mansfield City Schools Supt. Stan Jefferson, who spoke of the continued need to develop community mentors to work with students.
"We have partnered with a lot of community agencies in our district and we really want to put in place a student mentoring program, which we do not have at the moment," he said.
Zeis, a retired Air Force colonel and test pilot, asked Boller and Wagner about the cyber partnership that has developed between the two schools.
Boller's two-year program prepares students to troubleshoot and problem-solve a wide variety of issues, from networking and operating systems to mobile devices and security.
Students, who can earn their CompTIA A+ certification while in high school, will dive deeper in the second year, including cybersecurity and Linux, including software and hardware studies.
His collegiate counterpart praised Boller's work.
"Nick has been a great partner," Wagner said. "(His) students have the ability in their years (at Mansfield Senior) to also knock out the first half of their (associate's degree) before they even make it to us."
"So how do we help accelerate that pathway and make sure we're offering those career paths and if they so desire move right into the associate degree level and get them out of (college) in one year," he said.
Herath, who is heading up a state civilian cyber reserve effort, said he and Zeis are trying to help build a cyber pipeline.
"There's about a half million vacant cybersecurity jobs (in the United States) right now," Herath said. "I think they are estimating two million in the next three years.
"We need to bring that workforce development curve up to meet that demand. It's a huge gap," he said.
Zeis said the new cyber warfare wing that is replacing the flying mission of the 179th Airlift Wing will need educated and trained members in both the officer and enlisted ranks.
"A lot of what I have seen is getting folks to understand and see what opportunities they face and making sure they're qualified to take those positions," he said.
He praised the work of local educators and encouraged them to also ensure students to remain drug- and incident-free so they remain eligible for potential cyber military careers.
Zeis said part of his work is to help share the needs of the National Guard and its "emerging missions, which are cutting edge."
After the meetings, Knight said it was a successful day.
"I certainly feel the representatives from the governor's cabinet and his advisors were able to see what they needed to see what type of educational resources we have, where we are headed and how we are responding," he said.
"Our educators got to hear they some things they needed to hear about what's coming down the pike.
"More than anything, it was affirmation we are on the right track and we are building the right skills. We are setting young people up for success if (cyber) is the path they choose," Knight said.