Employees of Culligan Quality Water of North Central Ohio pose with their Small Business of the Year award at Kingwood Center Gardens. The team won the 15-plus-employee category of the award.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD -- Jodie Perry, chief operating officer of the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development, said the Small Business of the Year award ceremony is one of her favorite events of the year.

“We consider it an honor at the chamber to help these businesses share their story,” she said. “Small businesses are the heartbeat of our community, and we're extremely honored to put the spotlight on them today.”

