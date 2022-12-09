MANSFIELD -- Jodie Perry, chief operating officer of the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development, said the Small Business of the Year award ceremony is one of her favorite events of the year.
“We consider it an honor at the chamber to help these businesses share their story,” she said. “Small businesses are the heartbeat of our community, and we're extremely honored to put the spotlight on them today.”
Beer’s Automotive Service and Repair of Shelby, winner of the 14-and-fewer employee category for Small Business of the Year
Nine businesses and non-profit organizations won awards Friday at the Small Business of the Year luncheon. Perry said those nine businesses together employ 78 people and generate more than $9 million in revenue.
Perry said the nominees were judged in areas of employee practices, community involvement, customer service, entrepreneurship and overall business performance.
Culligan Quality Water of North Central Ohio won the 15-plus-employee category. The two other finalists were JPB Professional Marketing and Mansfield Dairy Queen.
Culligan President Cameron Karger invited his family and all of his employees to the luncheon.
“I just give it all to my employees,” Karger said. “I can’t say much but thank you. I’m humbled and in shock a little bit — what a great Christmas present.”
Beer’s Automotive Service and Repair of Shelby won the 14-and-fewer employee category. The two other finalists were Purdy Construction and Vitality Natural Wellness and MedSpa.
Beer’s owner Tim Beer thanked the Richland Area Chamber, his employees and family.
“I’d like to thank any past and present employees,” Beer said. “They work day in and day out. Someone comes in the shop and might need a radio clock reset or a light bulb changed, to a brake job and steering suspension.
“Whatever comes in, they’re willing to help out in any way they can.”
The large non-profit winner, Renaissance Performing Arts, and the small non-profit winner, Altrusa of Mansfield, were announced prior to the event and accepted their awards at the Friday luncheon.
Renaissance Performing Arts president and CEO Chelsie Thompson thanked the Chamber for recognizing nonprofits.
“We have so many great nonprofits doing really great work in this area, and it's not often that we get to stop and just celebrate them,” Thompson said. “As the representative for the Renaissance, it is truly an honor to be up here and representing our team.”
Altrusa co-president Sally Gesouras thanked the Chamber and selection committee for the award.
“We congratulate all the honorees here today,” she said. “Small businesses and nonprofits are the heart and soul of this city, and I'm so pleased to be a part of it. Thank you so much.”
The Entrepreneurial Spirit Award winner, Kids Korner of Lexington, also received its award at the event.
Perry ended the event thanking sponsors and congratulating nominees and finalists.
“Thank you for being the cornerstone of Richland County,” Perry said. “Thank you for your blood, sweat, money and tears that you put into your businesses every day. Thank you for investing in the future of our county.”
To learn more about the finalists for Small Business of the Year, visit DRM Productions’ YouTube page.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.