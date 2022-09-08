Westinghouse
Buy Now

Contracts were signed on Thursday to begin the demolition and remediation of former Westinghouse properties in Mansfield, including the "A" building in the background and the adjoining 13-acre concrete slab (part of which is seen here in the foreground).

MANSFIELD -- Contracts were signed Thursday to begin demolition and remediation of former Westinghouse properties on Mansfield's east side.

The Richland County Land Bank board and officials with R&D Excavating of Crestline signed the $3.99 million deal to remove one of the longest-standing industrial eyesores in the city.

GALLERY: Demolition contractors tour former Westinghouse sites

Photos from a "mandatory walk-through" in July involving contractors interested in bidding on the $4 million demolition and remediation of former Westinghouse sites in Mansfield. (Richland Source file photos)

1 of 14