MANSFIELD -- Contracts were signed Thursday to begin demolition and remediation of former Westinghouse properties on Mansfield's east side.
The Richland County Land Bank board and officials with R&D Excavating of Crestline signed the $3.99 million deal to remove one of the longest-standing industrial eyesores in the city.
The Land Bank had awarded the contract to the local company on Aug. 11 to knock down the former "A" building at 200 Fifth St.; the adjoining 13-acre concrete slab; and a nearby vacant building, most recently owned by Electrolux, based in North Carolina.
The sites have been idle since Westinghouse ended local operations at the end of 1990.
However, the process was slowed after two out-of-state companies that submitted lower dollar bids for the project sent the Land Bank letters complaining about the decision.
The local agency has responded to those concerns via letter and is now prepared to move forward, according to Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero, a Land Bank board members.
"We were holding off on signing (the contract) as we discussed responses to the unsuccessful bidders," Vero said. "Once we felt comfortable with our response, we signed the contract."
GALLERY: Demolition contractors tour former Westinghouse sites
Photos from a "mandatory walk-through" in July involving contractors interested in bidding on the $4 million demolition and remediation of former Westinghouse sites in Mansfield. (Richland Source file photos)
Vero said R&D began working on obtaining necessary permits from the Ohio EPA once the company was awarded the bid.
"I think once (Land Bank manager Amy Hamrick) calls them, I wouldn't be surprised if they come in to sign today. That's one of the advantages of having a local contractor," Vero said early Thursday morning.
The Land Bank responded earlier this week to complains Dore & Associates from Bay City, Mich. It now has also responded to concerns expressed by Green Demolition from Chicago, which had submitted a bid of $3,869,000 for the project, about $126,000 less than R&D.