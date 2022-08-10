MANSFIELD -- Richland County revenues, especially via sales tax, continue to suffer in a national economy dealing with 40-year inflation highs.
County Commissioner Tony Vero said Tuesday that final revenue numbers for July, according to county Auditor Pat Dropsey, revealed a continuing downward trend.
"Not surprisingly the numbers, particularly the sales tax, continue to go in the wrong direction," Vero said.
"We were 4.37 percent worse in July of 2022 than the July of 2021 (in sales tax revenue). If there is any solace, last month we were 6.38 percent worse," he said.
"If you look at sales tax year-to-date again, we were 14.5 percent better year to date in March of this year. So we sit four months later and we are now only 4.37 percent better on the year," Vero said.
Nationally, consumer prices jumped 8.5 percent in July compared with a year earlier, the U.S. government said Wednesday, down from a 9.1 percent year-over-year increase in June.
Declines were noted in the prices for gas, airline tickets and clothes in the last month, the government reported.
Sales tax reports lag three months behind, meaning March revenues reflect December sales. Sales tax is the single highest general fund revenue driver in county government.
Other revenue streams are also trailing, Vero said.
"If you look at our top eight revenue sources, we are only 2.1 percent better (than last year to date)," he said, adding the figure includes casino tax.
Vero said total revenue from all sources was 21 percent better in March, as compared to the same time period in 2021. At the end of July, it's just 12 percent better, he said.
Commissioners said expenses are in line with budgets, though they noted costs have risen for almost everything, from paper to fuel.
"It looks like all our offices and departments are staying within budget," Vero said.
Commissioners said the message to department heads and elected officials is clear.
"Be very aware of the current economic situation worldwide and in this county, watch any discretionary spending and stay within appropriate amounts, as best as possible," Vero said.
