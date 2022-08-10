Richland County Courthouse

The Richland County Courthouse is at 50 Park Ave. East in Mansfield. 

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland County revenues, especially via sales tax, continue to suffer in a national economy dealing with 40-year inflation highs.

County Commissioner Tony Vero said Tuesday that final revenue numbers for July, according to county Auditor Pat Dropsey, revealed a continuing downward trend.

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"